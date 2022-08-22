Vierling is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Vierling will retreat to the bench after he went 5-for-37 with no extra-base hits and one stolen base while starting in each of the last 11 games in either left or center field. The Phillies will continue to have openings at both positions while Kyle Schwarber is limited to designated-hitter duties after a recent calf injury and while Brandon Marsh (ankle) remains on the injured list, but Vierling's opportunities may come largely against right-handed pitching moving forward. Left-handed hitters Nick Maton and Bradley Zimmer will draw the starts in left and center field, respectively, while the Reds bring right-hander Luis Cessa to the hill Monday.