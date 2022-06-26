Vierling will start in right field and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Vierling will stay in the lineup for a third consecutive game and looks poised to see steady work against right-handed pitching after Bryce Harper (thumb) was moved to the 10-day injured list Sunday. Nick Castellanos or Kyle Schwarber will likely pick up most of the starts at DH while Harper is sidelined with the fractured thumb, clearing a spot in the outfield for Vierling. Since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 7, Vierling is slashing .293/.326/.512 with three solo home runs, a stolen base and five additional runs in 14 games.