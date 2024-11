The Phillies added Abel to the 40-man roster Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Abel's prospect stock has trended down each year since he was selected No. 15 overall in 2020. Initially he was seen as a potential No. 1 pitching prospect type, but he has never posted a walk rate below 10 percent and his stuff has stagnated. Abel logged a 6.46 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and a 117:78 K:BB in 108.2 innings at Triple-A last season and is unlikely to be more than an up and down arm in 2025.