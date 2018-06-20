Phillies' Mitch Walding: Back with big club
Walding was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
With J.P. Crawford (hand) hitting the disabled list for the second time this season, Walding will once again rejoin the Phillies to serve as his replacement. The 25-year-old appeared in just three games -- starting one -- and struck out in all six of his plate appearances during his first stint with the big club, so he figures to stick in a reserve role this time around.
