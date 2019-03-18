Phillies' Mitch Walding: Cut from major-league camp
The Phillies optioned Walding to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Given that two of his main competitors for reserve gigs with the big club (Scott Kingery and Sean Rodriguez) offer far more defensive versatility, it's not surprising that Walding, a corner infielder, was ultimately cut. Walding will likely play on an everyday basis at Lehigh Valley but should rank near the top of the list for a callup if either Rhys Hoskins or Maikel Franco misses time with an injury at any point.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...