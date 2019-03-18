The Phillies optioned Walding to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Given that two of his main competitors for reserve gigs with the big club (Scott Kingery and Sean Rodriguez) offer far more defensive versatility, it's not surprising that Walding, a corner infielder, was ultimately cut. Walding will likely play on an everyday basis at Lehigh Valley but should rank near the top of the list for a callup if either Rhys Hoskins or Maikel Franco misses time with an injury at any point.

