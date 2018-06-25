Phillies' Mitch Walding: Heads back to minors
Walding was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.
Walding is hitless in eight at-bats at the big-league level this season, striking out seven times. He's shown a bit of power at the Triple-A level, hitting .259/.381/.467 with nine homers in 61 games, but his 30.1 percent strikeout rate at that level casts doubt on his ability to hit major-league pitching, and he hasn't shown enough pop to overcome such a significant lack of contact.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt surging
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...