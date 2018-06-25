Walding was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Walding is hitless in eight at-bats at the big-league level this season, striking out seven times. He's shown a bit of power at the Triple-A level, hitting .259/.381/.467 with nine homers in 61 games, but his 30.1 percent strikeout rate at that level casts doubt on his ability to hit major-league pitching, and he hasn't shown enough pop to overcome such a significant lack of contact.

