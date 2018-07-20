Phillies' Mitch Walding: Returns to majors
Walding was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Walding has played in six games across multiple stints with the Phillies this season, and is 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts and a walk. The 25-year-old has a .261/.379/.493 slash line for the IronPigs this season, and a troubling 99 strikeouts in 272 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...
-
Hand trade clouds Indians 'pen
The trade that sent Brad Hand to Cleveland for hot catching prospect Francisco Mejia could...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Muncy moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart