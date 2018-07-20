Walding was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Walding has played in six games across multiple stints with the Phillies this season, and is 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts and a walk. The 25-year-old has a .261/.379/.493 slash line for the IronPigs this season, and a troubling 99 strikeouts in 272 at-bats.

More News
Our Latest Stories