Walding was sent back down to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Walding was optioned in a corresponding move to J.P. Crawford's return from the 10-day disabled list (forearm). Over three games with the Phillies, Walding went 0-for-6 with six strikeouts. The 25-year-old has been productive at the Triple-A level this season and will likely continue to remain with the IronPigs barring another injury to a big-league regular in Philadelphia's infield.