Phillies' Mitch Walding: Shipped to minors
Walding was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to Wednesday's matchup with the Dodgers, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Walding is 0-for-10 through 10 games in the major leagues this season after multiple stints with the big club. He'll head to the minors so Philadelphia can make room on the 40-man roster for another arm following a 16-inning contest with the Dodgers on Tuesday.
