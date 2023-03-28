Hoskins is scheduled to undergo left ACL reconstruction surgery Thursday.
The produce will be performed by Dr. Steve Singleton in Fort Worth, Texas. Hoskins blew out his left knee on a non-contact play in the field last Thursday, during one of the Phillies' final Grapefruit League games. He can be ruled out for the entire 2023 season, and he is scheduled to become a free agent in November. It's a brutal all-around turn of events for the 30-year-old first baseman and the reigning NL champions.
