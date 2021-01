Hoskins (elbow) avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.8 million deal with the Phillies on Friday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoskins bounced back from an unimpressive 2019 season with a strong season at the plate in 2020, hitting .245/.384/.503 with 10 homers in 41 games. His season was cut short by an elbow injury which eventually required Tommy John surgery, placing his readiness for Opening Day in some doubt.