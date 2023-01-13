Hoskins agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract with the Phillies on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Hoskins is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility and will receive a sizable raise from his $7.7 million salary in 2022. The 29-year-old had a .246/.332/.462 slash line with 30 home runs and 79 RBI last season.