Hoskins (hand) is starting at first base and batting second Sunday against Atlanta, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The 29-year-old hasn't seen the field since Wednesday when he suffered a bruised right hand on a hit-by-pitch, but he's back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale. Through 11 games in September, Hoskins has a .244/.289/.439 slash line with two home runs and five RBI.