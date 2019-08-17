Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Back in lineup

Hoskins (hand) is back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hoskins was hit by a pitch on his right hand Thursday, but X-rays were negative and he is ready to return to action after missing just one start. The 26-year-old will slot in atop the order against right-hander Dinelson Lamet, and it looks like the leadoff spot will be his regular batting-order position for now with Bryce Harper moving down to the two hole.