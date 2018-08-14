Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Batting cleanup

Hoskins is starting in left field and hitting cleanup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hoskins is hitting just .147/.293/.265 through 10 games this month, so he'll drop a couple places in the order in an attempt to get him going at the dish. He's hitting a solid .294/.443/.500 with four homers and 20 RBI in 31 games batting cleanup this season.