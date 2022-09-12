Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 7-5 win over Washington.

Hoskins ripped a three-run shot in the fifth inning, his 28th of the year and second in the last three games after snapping a 20-game drought. The slugging first baseman improved his season slash line to .252/.341/.474 with 71 RBI and 57 extra-base hits through 138 games. Over his last 14 contests, Hoskins is hitting .316 while producing five multi-hit performances.