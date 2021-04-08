Hoskins went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Mets.

The 28-year-old slugged his first homer of the season in the first inning before adding two-baggers in his next two trips to the plate, with all three extra-base hits coming off Mets starter David Peterson. Hoskins has been on fire to begin the season, collecting a hit in six straight games and posting three straight multi-hit performances to give him a .417 batting average and .792 SLG.