Hoskins (elbow) has been medically cleared to play and expects to be ready for Opening Day, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Hoskins bounced back from a somewhat disappointing 2019 campaign in last year's shortened season, hitting .245/.384/.503. His campaign was cut short after just 41 games, however, as he suffered an elbow injury in mid-September which eventually required Tommy John surgery. That procedure carries a much shorter recovery timeline for hitters than it does for pitchers, but his readiness for Opening Day still appeared in doubt at the time of the procedure. He's evidently found himself on the fast end of the timetable, so he should have plenty of time to get up to speed and play a full regular season, barring setbacks.