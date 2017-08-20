Play

Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a homer, two walks, three RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Giants.

The 24-year-old is now up to four home runs this week. He's done most of his damage against lefties -- three of his four homers have come against southpaws -- but Hoskins was even better against right-handers than he was against left-handed pitching with Triple-A Lehigh Valley prior to his promotion. Hoskins is expected to play more at first base once Aaron Altherr (hamstring) is ready to go.

