Manager Joe Girardi said Hoskins (groin) is doing better and could be activated off the injured list Friday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies were originally targeting a return for Hoskins during the series against the Diamondbacks, but it now appears the earliest he could be activated is Friday's series opener versus the Padres. Brad Miller should continue to fill in at first base until Hoskins officially rejoins the active roster.