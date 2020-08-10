Hoskins started in both ends of Sunday's doubleheader with the Braves, going a collective 2-for-4 with a double and two walks.

Hoskins has batted second and has started at first base in every game this season, and he'll do so again in Monday's series finale. In an abbreviated season, that sort of lineup stability would seem to be valuable, but Hoskins hasn't paid off for those who invested in him in fantasy. The 27-year-old has produced only two extra-base hits (both doubles) while collecting four runs and one RBI over his 42 plate appearances.