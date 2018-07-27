Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Cranks two home runs
Hoskins went 3-for-5 with two solo homers and a double in the 9-4 win over the Reds on Thursday.
The Phillies hit seven homers in the slugfest against Cincinnati, with three players hitting multiple long balls. The 25-year-old slugger is up to 20 long balls and 67 RBI this season, alongside a .879 OPS. Hoskins has now knocked six home runs over his last six games.
