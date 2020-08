Hoskins went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double during Saturday's 4-1 win over the Braves.

Hoskins' 421-foot, three-run blast to center field during the fifth inning gave the Phillies a 4-0 lead, and it proved to the the difference with the Braves tallying their lone run in the following frame. The 27-year-old has a .239/.417/.435 slash line with four homers, six doubles, 22 runs and 13 RBI in 27 games.