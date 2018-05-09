Hoskins is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The off day is just Hoskins' second of the season and his first in nearly a month. The young slugger is on a bit of a cold streak, hitting just .128/.261/.256 with a 34.8 percent strikeout rate over his last ten games. Despite the slump, he's hitting an impressive .274/.423/.487, with a 19.5 percent walk rate that ranks third in the league among qualified hitters. Nick Williams will start in left field in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories