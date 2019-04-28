Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Drives in 23rd run

Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

Hoskins opened the ballgame with a bang, doubling home a run in the first inning. The 26-year-old slugger has registered a base knock in four of his past five contests heading into Tuesday's series opener against Detroit.

More News
Our Latest Stories