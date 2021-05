Hoskins will start at first base and bat seventh Sunday against Atlanta, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old batted second or third in all 30 of his previous starts this season, but he'll drop to the seventh spot in the order with a .480 OPS and 34.8 percent strikeout rate in his past 12 appearances. Jean Segura will move up to the two hole Sunday while Hoskins attempts to get back on track.