Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Tuesday's loss against the Yankees.

Hoskins had gone eight straight games without a home run but snapped that skid here with a solo bomb in the second inning off Domingo German. The slugger now has 21 homers on the season and has a realistic shot at posting the second 30-homer campaign of his big-league career. He's also seeing the ball well, as he's hitting .304 with a 1.170 OPS across 56 plate appearances this month.