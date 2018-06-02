Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Expects to miss minimum

Hoskins (jaw) hopes to return from the disabled list after the minimum 10 days, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoskins is scheduled for a follow up appointment next week, but he believes he'll be healthy enough to come off the disabled list by June 8 against Milwaukee. His exact return date figures to become more clear after his next evaluation.

More News
Our Latest Stories