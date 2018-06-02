Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Expects to miss minimum
Hoskins (jaw) hopes to return from the disabled list after the minimum 10 days, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hoskins is scheduled for a follow up appointment next week, but he believes he'll be healthy enough to come off the disabled list by June 8 against Milwaukee. His exact return date figures to become more clear after his next evaluation.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Won't require surgery•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Officially placed on DL•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Bound for DL with fractured jaw•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Withheld from lineup Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Exits with mouth injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...