Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Extends hitting streak

Hoskins went 1-for-2 with a double, two RBI and two walks Sunday against the Nationals.

Hoskins tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth inning on a double to left field, giving the Phillies a 7-1 lead. He's now hit safely in eight straight contests, slugging three homers and driving in 11 runs over that stretch.

