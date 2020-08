Hoskins is not starting Thursday against the Orioles, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hoskins will head to the bench for what appears to be a well-deserved breather following a string of 13 consecutive starts to begin the season. Neil Walker is starting at first base in place of Hoskins, who is slashing .190/.404/.238 with zero home runs, one RBI, nine runs scored and a 14:10 BB:K so far this season.