Hoskins made his first start in left field Monday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Jordan Hall of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Hoskins made four putouts and did not commit an error over nine innings. He also went 2-for-5 with his 85th RBI of the season. The Phillies are clearly looking for a way to get Hoskins at-bats in the majors without having to bench Tommy Joseph. Hoskins is making another start in left field Tuesday, and could find his way to Philly soon if he continues to handle the transition to the outfield.