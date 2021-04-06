Hoskins is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

On the heels of the Phillies' come-from-behind victory in Monday's series opener, manager Joe Girardi is extending rest to a few regulars. In addition to Hoskins, Adam Haseley and Andrew McCutchen are also receiving days off. Hoskins has yet to hit a home run or draw a walk through the Phillies' first four games, but he's hitting .294 with three runs and two RBI.