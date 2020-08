Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 12-10 loss to Atlanta.

Hoskins went deep in the third inning. He also drew a leadoff walk in the fourth and scored on Jean Segura's single. Hoskins has homered four times in his last six games, adding eight RBI and six runs scored in that span. For the season, the first baseman is slashing .250/.424/.479 with five homers, 15 RBI, 24 runs scored and a stolen base in 28 games.