Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Goes deep twice

Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in a 7-1 victory against the Reds on Monday.

The 26-year-old started breaking out of his slump last week, and now he's going deep again. Hoskins only had two homers in all of August, so it's a great sign he's already matched that by Sept. 2. He needs a few more long balls to record his second straight 30-homer season. Hoskins is batting .241 with 27 home runs, 78 RBI, 76 runs and a stolen base in 477 at-bats this season.