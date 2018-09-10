Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Goes deep vs. Mets

Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to New York.

Hoskins came through with a two-run blast over the fence in left field in the first inning, but the Phillies would cough up the lead in the fifth on the way to a loss in the series finale. The 25-year-old outfielder has been seeing the ball well over his previous three ballgames, going 5-for-12 with three home runs and four RBI. He'll look to finish the season strong after establishing a .251/.360/.499 slash line through 133 games in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories