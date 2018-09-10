Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Goes deep vs. Mets
Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to New York.
Hoskins came through with a two-run blast over the fence in left field in the first inning, but the Phillies would cough up the lead in the fifth on the way to a loss in the series finale. The 25-year-old outfielder has been seeing the ball well over his previous three ballgames, going 5-for-12 with three home runs and four RBI. He'll look to finish the season strong after establishing a .251/.360/.499 slash line through 133 games in 2018.
More News
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Blasts game-winning homer against Mets•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Takes seat in series opener•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers again Monday•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: On base four times in win•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Drives in three in loss to Jays•
-
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Swipes bag, collects two hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...