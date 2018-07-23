Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Has big day
Hoskins went 3-for-9 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored across both games of the Phillies' doubleheader Sunday against the Padres.
Hoskins had a big day at the plate, smacking a home run in each of the Phillies' games to bring his total to 16 for the season. The pair marked his first homers since June 29, a drought which has brought his slugging percentage down to .470. Despite flashing significantly less power than in his rookie campaign, Hoskins has remained productive and has a legitimate chance to drive in 100 runs.
