Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Heads for X-rays

Hoskins was sent for X-rays on his right hand following Thursday's game against the Cubs, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hoskins was struck by a pitch on his hand during Thursday's matchup, though he managed to remain in the game. He was optimistic about his chances of playing Friday, though the team has yet to announce his test results.

