Hoskins went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Athletics.

Hoskins had a tough series against Oakland, going 0-for-11 with six strikeouts. The young slugger hadn't gone three games without a hit since his first three games in the majors last month. He'll try to bust out of his mini slump when the Phillies start a four-game set Monday against the Dodgers.