Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hits 19th homer

Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a 9-6 loss to the Marlins on Saturday.

The 26-year-old only has one multi-hit contest in his last 16 games, but he does have five homers during that stretch. Behind 19 homers and 61 walks, Hoskins has a healthy .928 OPS. He is also batting .265 with 37 extra-base hits, 54 RBI, 43 runs and one steal in 291 at-bats this year.