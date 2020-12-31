Hoskins (elbow) shared video of himself hitting in a batting cage on his personal Twitter page Thursday.
Hoskins was having a solid season at the plate before suffering a season-ending elbow injury in mid-September. He eventually underwent Tommy John surgery in early October and was given a return timeline which placed his readiness for Opening Day in some question. The first baseman stated Thursday that he was on track for spring training, but players tend to be on the optimistic end regarding their own timelines, so there's still no guarantee he avoids a trip to the injured list.
