Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hits solo shot

Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

The altitude didn't seem to benefit any other Philadelphia hitter, as Hoskins' blast provided all their scoring in a 10-1 defeat. His team may be limping to the finish line, but Hoskins' power remains. He's hit six homers in his last 17 games, giving him 33 on the season, good for a share of fifth place on the NL leaderboard.

