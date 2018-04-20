Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hits third home run
Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Thursday against the Pirates.
Hoskins took Jameson Taillon deep in the second inning, the start of a five run inning for the Phillies. He now has exactly one hit in six consecutive games, during which he has five RBI and six runs scored. It's been an impressive start for the second year player, as he's hitting .327/.486/.618 in 55 at-bats.
