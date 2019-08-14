Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Hitting leadoff

Hoskins is starting at first base and leading off Wednesday against the Cubs, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Hoskins, who is hitting just .114 with a .518 OPS in 12 games this month, will jump to the top of the order for the first time in his big-league career as manager Gabe Kapler looks to get him going at the dish. J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper will follow the 26-year-old Wednesday.