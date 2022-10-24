Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS.

Hoskins caused the Philadelphia crowd to erupt with his 424-foot two-run blast off Yu Darvish in the third inning that gave the Phillies an early 2-0 lead. The 29-year-old recorded his third two-run homer in the last two games and his fifth of the postseason. Hoskins how has eight hits in the postseason across 44 at bats, and five of them are homers. He will look to continue this power surge in the World Series against the Astros.