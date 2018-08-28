Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers again Monday
Hoskins went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer in Monday's loss to the Nationals.
The game was Hoskins' second straight multi-hit effort and his second straight game with a homer. The homers have come in bunches for the young slugger this season, and he appears to be in the middle of a bunch right now. In his last 14 games, he's hit .288 with five homers and a .963 OPS.
