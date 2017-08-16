Play

Hoskins went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.

Since beginning his big-league career 0-for-12, Hoskins has gone 4-for-9 with three homers and four RBI. Hoskins has hit cleanup in five straight games, and with his combination of power, patience and contact, he's looking like a potential fantasy difference maker down the stretch.

