Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers, doubles vs. Marlins

Hoskins went 2-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and two runs scored Friday against Miami.

Hoskins launched a two-run blast to left in the sixth inning, extending Philadelphia's lead to nine. He's been hot at the plate to start September, going 11-for-43 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI through 12 games.

