Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers during three-hit day

Hoskins went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored Thursday in the Phillies' win over the Rockies.

He wasted no time making a statement, sending the first pitch he saw from German Marquez over the left field fence for his eight blast of the year and second since returning from a disabled list stint caused by a fractured jaw. Hoskins' .244 clip and 27.4 percent strikeout rate (including Thursday action) have hindered his output so far, but his .369 OBP stands more clearly in line with his plate skills, and he should improve the .446 slugging percentage as the season moves along.