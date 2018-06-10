Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers in return from DL

Hoskins went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 12-3 loss to the Brewers.

Hoskins made a triumphant return from the disabled list with a three-run shot in the third inning to give the Phillies a 3-2 lead. The lead didn't last as the rest of Philadelphia's offense managed only four hits and the bullpen collapsed behind starter Jake Arrieta, but Hoskins immediate impact was nonetheless a welcome sight.

