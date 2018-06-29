Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Homers in second consectuve game
Hoskins went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and double Thursday against the Nationals.
Hoskins put the Phillies up 4-1 with his home run in the seventh inning, his 13th of the season. Entering June, Hoskins was slugging a disappointing .415, but his 12 extra-base hits in June have brought that up to .496. While that's still well off pace from his .618 mark in his rookie campaign, Hoskins has showcased his pop of late.
